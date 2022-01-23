An APK teardown suggests Google has a new Chromecast on the way

It’s only been around a year and a half since Google revealed the current Chromecast with Google TV, but a new leak suggests that a newer version is on the horizon.

There’s no telling if this device, codenamed ‘Boreal,’ will replace the Chromecast or if it will be a higher-end model to be sold alongside it. Still, the prospect of new Chromecast hardware is intriguing nonetheless.

The 9to5Google APK teardown team is confident that this Boreal device is running the same software as the existing Chromecast with Google TV, and it expects the tech giant to reveal the device at some point in 2022.

The publication speculates that Goole could be working on a higher-end Chromecast to compete with the Nvidia Shield TV.

While they’re likely right, however, I also like the idea of Google possibly revamping the Chromecast with its custom silicon as it did with the new Tensor chip in the Pixel 6.

On top of that, I know that there have been complaints about the storage space on the Chromecast and the overall stability of the platform, so if Google could remedy that moving forward, that would help with the Chromecast’s reputation.

I hope the next version has a drastically improved remote because the current version is tiny, mushy and just all-around, not pleasing to use.

Source: 9to5Google