How are you using your foldable?

At this point, foldables are an established type of smartphone.

Now that the excitement has settled surrounding these undeniably cool devices, do you still think they’re worthwhile? Are you using your foldable in a unique way?

I use Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 more than any other of the phones I have at my disposal. Playing games like League of Legends: Wild Rift or reading on a larger screen has been a great experience. In general, I find that I use the larger unfolded display more than the Cover Screen, especially when it comes to writing articles or texting.

However, I still sometimes like to pull out the smaller display when I’m checking my messages, doing a quick Google search or taking selfies.

I absolutely love using my foldable and I can’t wait to see more of them make their way to Canada. This year we’ll probably see foldable devices from Samsung, a Google Pixel Fold and maybe even TCL.

How do you feel about foldable devices? Let us know in the comments below,