Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in February 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in February 2022.

This month’s highlight is Pam & Tommy, based on the true story of the stolen sex tape featuring Ladysmith, B.C.-born model-actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and her partner, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Notably, Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape.

See below for February’s full list of new Disney+ Canada content:

February 2nd

The Big Leap (Season 1) [Star]

Devs (Season 1) [Star]

Pam & Tommy (three-episode premiere) [Star Original]

A Wilderness of Error (Season 1) [Star]

February 4th

Torn [Disney+ Original]

February 9th

Better Things (Seasons 1-4) [Star]

Fosse/Verdon (Season 1) [Star]

Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Hawkeye [Disney+ Original]

February 16th

Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Eternals [Disney+ Original]

Mr. Inbetween (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

Mrs. America (Season 1) [Star]

February 18th

High Fidelity (Season 1) [Star]

High Fidelity (2000) [Star]

Spin

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]

February 23rd

Breeders (Season 2) [Star]

Mayans M.C. (Seasons 1-3) [Star]

The Proud of Family: Louder and Prouder [Disney+ Original]

February 25th

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

No Exit [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada last month here.

Image credit: Hulu