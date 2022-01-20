Best Buy is offering memory cards and flash drives up to 50 percent off [Today only]

Looking to pick up some extra storage? Best Buy currently has several SD and MicroSD cards along with card readers and flash drivers from various brands up to 50 percent off.

Check out some options below:

SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card: $79.99 (regularly $149.99)

Lexar JumpDrive V100 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive – White/Grey: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)

Samsung EVO Plus 128GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card: $34.99 (regularly $64.99)

SanDisk Ultra PLUS V10 32GB 130MB/s microSD Memory Card: $16.99 (regularly $39.99)

SanDisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch — Apex Legends: $39.99 (regularly $44.99)

WD Easystore A46 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $19.99 (regularly $34.99)

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 32GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive – 2 Pack: $19.99 (regularly $24.99)

Samsung EVO Plus 64GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card: $19.99 (regularly $32.99)

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSDXC Memory Card: $54.99 (regularly $99.99)

Lexar JumpDrive S60 64GB USB Flash Drive – Black: $12.99 (regularly $24.99)

Lexar 633x 256GB 100MB/s microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card: $48.98 (regularly $89.98)

To see all the memory cards, card readers and flash drives on sale at Best Buy, click here.

It’s worth noting that several of the items listed above are on sale until today, so if you’ve been wanting to pick up a new memory card, reader or flash drive, you’ll likely need to act fast.

Source: Best Buy