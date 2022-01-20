Amazon Kindle is on sale for $69.99 [Today only]

Amazon’s Kindle e-reader is currently 50 percent off on Amazon Canada. Regularly priced at $119.99, the eye-friendly reader is currently available for $69.99.

What’s special about the Kindle is that its screen tries to mimic an actual piece of paper with its 6-inch 167 ppi glare-free display that remains readable even under direct sunlight. It offers a range of features to help you read, including highlighting options, translations, look up and a battery that lasts over a week.

Amazon Prime members get additional benefits, including access to the latest books available for free.

The Kindle on sale is the 8GB variant and is available in Black and White colourways.

It’s worth noting that the kindle sale ends on Friday, January 21st at 2:50 am ET/11:50am PT.

Learn more about the Amazon Kindle or purchase it for $69.99 here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon