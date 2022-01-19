Samsung accidentally shares images of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

We’ve seen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders in the past, but none come close to the image Samsung mistakenly leaked on its Bixby support page that shows the tab sporting a notch.

The leaked image, first spotted by 91mobiles, shows what seems to be an S21 Ultra using Bixby voice assistant, and in the background sits the large Tab S8 Ultra.

While Samsung has since removed the image from its Bixby support page, according to 9to5Google, the photo is still present in the web page’s source code. It’s worth noting that this is the same company that criticized the notch four months ago — I guess it all comes back full circle.

"Imagine still having a notch in 2021." – #GalaxyZFold3 5G — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 14, 2021

From what we know so far, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 pixel resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and S-Pen stylus support. The tablet is reportedly expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, two rear cameras (13-megapixel, 6-megapixel ultrawide), Dolby Atmos quad speakers and 5G.

It’s unknown when Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but it’ll most likely be shown off alongside the company’s Galaxy S22 series, which is rumoured to be unveiled at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event on February 8th.

Source: 91Mobiles