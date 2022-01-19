Rogers 5G now available in eight Eastern Ontario communities

Rogers is expanding its 5G network to eight Eastern Ontario communities in a bid to bring the network to homes and businesses across Canada.

The expansion is in partnership with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), a non-profit working to improve connectivity in rural communities.

Rogers 5G is now available in Carleton Place, Cobourg, Kingston, Lindsay, Perth, Peterborough, Picton, and Port Hope.

The expansion is part of a $300 million deal between Rogers, the federal and provincial governments and EORN to bring a reliable wireless connection to Eastern Ontario. By 2025, the partnership will allow Rogers to build 300 new cell towers and upgrade 300 pre-existing towers. This will improve mobile connectivity to 113 municipalities and Indigenous communities across Eastern Ontario.

This isn’t the company’s first investment in Ontario. Rogers has improved its wireless and broadband networks in upwards of 300 communities in Ontario since January 2020, including in Quinte West, Belleville and Pince Edward County.

The collective investments have contributed to a $15.2 billion economic footprint for the province, which includes the creation of more than 45,000 full-time jobs.

“Strong, reliable connectivity plays a critical role in Canadians’ daily lives, and Rogers is proud to bring next-generation wireless service to communities across Eastern Ontario,” Ted Woodhead, president of Rogers, Eastern Ontario, said in a statement. “We are committed to investing in our networks and working with government partners to continue delivering world-class technology that will drive innovation and prosperity across the region.”

Source: Rogers