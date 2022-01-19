fbpx
Resources

What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in February 2022

Space Force: Season 2, Disenchantment: Part 4, and The Cuphead Show! are hitting Netflix this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 19, 202211:14 AM EST
0 comments

In February 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Inventing AnnaThe Farewell, The Tinder Swindler, Space Force: Season 2, Tall Girl 2, Disenchantment: Part 4, and The Cuphead Show!

Coming Soon

  • Business Proposal — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • Juvenile Justice — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between — Netflix Series
  • One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
  • One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

February 1st

  • My Best Friend Anne Frank — Netflix Film (Netherlands) 
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — Netflix Family 
  • Raising Dion: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • 47 Ronin
  • American Reunion
  • Ask me Anything
  • Brian Banks
  • Employee of the Month
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Final Destination 3
  • From Prada to Nada
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Johnny English Reborn
  • Kicking & Screaming
  • Killer Elite
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Limitless
  • Red Dragon
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War
  • The Scorpion King
  • Transporter 3
  • Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club
  • United 93
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

February 2nd

  • Dark Desire: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Mexico)
  • MeatEater: Season 10, Part 2 — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Tinder Swindler — Netflic Documentary 

February 3rd

  • Finding Ola — Netflix Series (Egypt) 
  • Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Murderville — Netflic Series

February 4th

  • Looop Lapeta — Netflix Film (India) 
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — Netflix Series 
  • Through My Window — Netflix Film (Spain) 

February 6th

  • Sword Art Online: Alicization — War of Underworld

February 7th

  • Finding You

February 8th

  • Child of Kamiari Month — Netflix Anime (Japan) 
  • Love is Blind: Japan — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) (Japan) 
  • Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy — Netflix Comedy 

February 9th

  • Catching Killers: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary 
  • Disenchantment: Part 4 — Netflix Series 
  • Ideias à Venda — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • Only Jokes Allowed — Netflix Comedy (South Africa) 
  • The Privilege — Netflix Film (Germany)

February 10th

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  • The Clovehitch Killer
  • The Farewell
  • Into the Wind — Netflix Film (Poland) 
  • Until Life Do Us Part — Netflix Series (Portugal) 

February 11th

  • Anne+ The Film — Netflix Film (Netherland) 
  • Love Tactics — Netflix Film (China) 
  • BigBug — Netflix Film (France) 
  • Inventing Anna — Netflix Series
  • Love is Blind: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Tall Girl 2 — Netflix Film 
  • Toy Boy: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain) 

February 12th

  • Forecasting Love and Weather — Netflix Series
  • Twenty Five Twenty One — Netflix Series (South Korea) 

February 13th

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Focus
  • Love & Basketball
  • Tammy

February 14th

  • Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — Netflix (France) 
  • Fishbowl Wives — Netflix Series (Japan) 

February 15th

  • Ridley Jones: Season 3 — Netflix Family 

February 16th

  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly) 
  • Secrets of Summer — Netflix Family (Argentina) 
  • Swap Shop: Season 2 — Netflix Series

February 17th

  • Erax — Netflix Film 
  • Fistful of Vengeance — Netflix Film
  • Forgive Us Our Trespasses — Netflix Film 
  • Heart Shot — Netflix Film 
  • Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — Netflix Comedy (U.K) 
  • Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — Netflix (Sweden) 

February 18th

  • The Cuphead Show! — Netflix Family 
  • Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix Documentary 
  • Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — Netflix Film 
  • Space Force: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre — Netflix Film 

February 20th

  • Don’t Kill Me — Netflix Film (Italy) 

February 22nd

  • Cat Burglar — Netflix Series
  • The Misfits
  • RACE: Bubba Wallace — Netflix Documentary

February 23rd

  • Worst Roommate Ever — Netflix Documentary 
  • UFO — Netflix Film 

February 24th

  • Karma’s World Music Videos – Netflix Family

February 25th

  • Back to 15 — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • Merlí, Sapers Aude — Netflix Series (Spain) 
  • Restless — Netflix Film (France) 
  • Scoob
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — Netflix Film 
  • Vicky and Her Mystery
  • Vikings Valhalla — Netflix Series

February 26th

  • Bombshell

February 28th

  • My Wonderful Life — Netflix Film (Poland) 

Leaving Netflix

  • Bad Grandpa .5 (February 1st)
  • Jackass 3 (February 1st)
  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1st)
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1st)
  • Star Trek (February 1st)
  • Stark Trek into Darkness (February 1st)
  • Jurassic Park ((February 28th)
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28th)
  • Jurassic Park III (February 28th)
  • Jurassic World (February 28th)

Image credit: Netflix

Comments