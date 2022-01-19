What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in February 2022

In February 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Inventing Anna, The Farewell, The Tinder Swindler, Space Force: Season 2, Tall Girl 2, Disenchantment: Part 4, and The Cuphead Show!

Coming Soon

Business Proposal — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Juvenile Justice — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Love, Life & Everything in Between — Netflix Series

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

February 1st

My Best Friend Anne Frank — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Raising Dion: Season 2 — Netflix Series

47 Ronin

American Reunion

Ask me Anything

Brian Banks

Employee of the Month

Erin Brockovich

Final Destination 3

From Prada to Nada

Happy Gilmore

Johnny English Reborn

Kicking & Screaming

Killer Elite

Letters to Juliet

Limitless

Red Dragon

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Scorpion King

Transporter 3

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

United 93

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

February 2nd

Dark Desire: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Mexico)

MeatEater: Season 10, Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

The Tinder Swindler — Netflic Documentary

February 3rd

Finding Ola — Netflix Series (Egypt)

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Murderville — Netflic Series

February 4th

Looop Lapeta — Netflix Film (India)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Through My Window — Netflix Film (Spain)

February 6th

Sword Art Online: Alicization — War of Underworld

February 7th

Finding You

February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Love is Blind: Japan — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) (Japan)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy — Netflix Comedy

February 9th

Catching Killers: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Disenchantment: Part 4 — Netflix Series

Ideias à Venda — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Only Jokes Allowed — Netflix Comedy (South Africa)

The Privilege — Netflix Film (Germany)

February 10th

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

The Clovehitch Killer

The Farewell

Into the Wind — Netflix Film (Poland)

Until Life Do Us Part — Netflix Series (Portugal)

February 11th

Anne+ The Film — Netflix Film (Netherland)

Love Tactics — Netflix Film (China)

BigBug — Netflix Film (France)

Inventing Anna — Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Tall Girl 2 — Netflix Film

Toy Boy: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)

February 12th

Forecasting Love and Weather — Netflix Series

Twenty Five Twenty One — Netflix Series (South Korea)

February 13th

A Cinderella Story

Focus

Love & Basketball

Tammy

February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — Netflix (France)

Fishbowl Wives — Netflix Series (Japan)

February 15th

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — Netflix Family

February 16th

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer — Netflix Family (Argentina)

Swap Shop: Season 2 — Netflix Series

February 17th

Erax — Netflix Film

Fistful of Vengeance — Netflix Film



Forgive Us Our Trespasses — Netflix Film

Heart Shot — Netflix Film

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — Netflix Comedy (U.K)

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — Netflix (Sweden)

February 18th

The Cuphead Show! — Netflix Family

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix Documentary

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — Netflix Film

Space Force: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — Netflix Film

February 20th

Don’t Kill Me — Netflix Film (Italy)

February 22nd

Cat Burglar — Netflix Series

The Misfits

RACE: Bubba Wallace — Netflix Documentary

February 23rd

Worst Roommate Ever — Netflix Documentary

UFO — Netflix Film

February 24th

Karma’s World Music Videos – Netflix Family

February 25th

Back to 15 — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Merlí, Sapers Aude — Netflix Series (Spain)

Restless — Netflix Film (France)

Scoob

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery

Vikings Valhalla — Netflix Series

February 26th

Bombshell

February 28th

My Wonderful Life — Netflix Film (Poland)

Leaving Netflix

Bad Grandpa .5 (February 1st)

Jackass 3 (February 1st)

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1st)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1st)

Star Trek (February 1st)

Stark Trek into Darkness (February 1st)

Jurassic Park ((February 28th)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28th)

Jurassic Park III (February 28th)

Jurassic World (February 28th)

