What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in February 2022

In February 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Inventing Anna, The Farewell, The Tinder Swindler, Space Force: Season 2, Tall Girl 2, Disenchantment: Part 4, and The Cuphead Show!
Coming Soon
- Business Proposal — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Juvenile Justice — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Love, Life & Everything in Between — Netflix Series
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
- One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
February 1st
- My Best Friend Anne Frank — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Raising Dion: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- 47 Ronin
- American Reunion
- Ask me Anything
- Brian Banks
- Employee of the Month
- Erin Brockovich
- Final Destination 3
- From Prada to Nada
- Happy Gilmore
- Johnny English Reborn
- Kicking & Screaming
- Killer Elite
- Letters to Juliet
- Limitless
- Red Dragon
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- The Scorpion King
- Transporter 3
- Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club
- United 93
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
February 2nd
- Dark Desire: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- MeatEater: Season 10, Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
- The Tinder Swindler — Netflic Documentary
February 3rd
- Finding Ola — Netflix Series (Egypt)
- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Murderville — Netflic Series
February 4th
- Looop Lapeta — Netflix Film (India)
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Through My Window — Netflix Film (Spain)
February 6th
- Sword Art Online: Alicization — War of Underworld
February 7th
- Finding You
February 8th
- Child of Kamiari Month — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Love is Blind: Japan — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) (Japan)
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy — Netflix Comedy
February 9th
- Catching Killers: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Disenchantment: Part 4 — Netflix Series
- Ideias à Venda — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Only Jokes Allowed — Netflix Comedy (South Africa)
- The Privilege — Netflix Film (Germany)
February 10th
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- The Clovehitch Killer
- The Farewell
- Into the Wind — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Until Life Do Us Part — Netflix Series (Portugal)
February 11th
- Anne+ The Film — Netflix Film (Netherland)
- Love Tactics — Netflix Film (China)
- BigBug — Netflix Film (France)
- Inventing Anna — Netflix Series
- Love is Blind: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Tall Girl 2 — Netflix Film
- Toy Boy: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)
February 12th
- Forecasting Love and Weather — Netflix Series
- Twenty Five Twenty One — Netflix Series (South Korea)
February 13th
- A Cinderella Story
- Focus
- Love & Basketball
- Tammy
February 14th
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — Netflix (France)
- Fishbowl Wives — Netflix Series (Japan)
February 15th
- Ridley Jones: Season 3 — Netflix Family
February 16th
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Summer — Netflix Family (Argentina)
- Swap Shop: Season 2 — Netflix Series
February 17th
- Erax — Netflix Film
- Fistful of Vengeance — Netflix Film
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses — Netflix Film
- Heart Shot — Netflix Film
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — Netflix Comedy (U.K)
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — Netflix (Sweden)
February 18th
- The Cuphead Show! — Netflix Family
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix Documentary
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — Netflix Film
- Space Force: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre — Netflix Film
February 20th
- Don’t Kill Me — Netflix Film (Italy)
February 22nd
- Cat Burglar — Netflix Series
- The Misfits
- RACE: Bubba Wallace — Netflix Documentary
February 23rd
- Worst Roommate Ever — Netflix Documentary
- UFO — Netflix Film
February 24th
- Karma’s World Music Videos – Netflix Family
February 25th
- Back to 15 — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Merlí, Sapers Aude — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Restless — Netflix Film (France)
- Scoob
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — Netflix Film
- Vicky and Her Mystery
- Vikings Valhalla — Netflix Series
February 26th
- Bombshell
February 28th
- My Wonderful Life — Netflix Film (Poland)
Leaving Netflix
- Bad Grandpa .5 (February 1st)
- Jackass 3 (February 1st)
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1st)
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1st)
- Star Trek (February 1st)
- Stark Trek into Darkness (February 1st)
- Jurassic Park ((February 28th)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28th)
- Jurassic Park III (February 28th)
- Jurassic World (February 28th)
Image credit: Netflix