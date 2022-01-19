fbpx
Deals

Check out this week’s featured deals from The Source

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) for $279.99

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 19, 20223:11 PM EST
0 comments

The Source ‘featured deals’ discounts dozens of popular items, including laptops, headphones, cameras, monitors, and consoles from popular brands like Acer, Samsung, Canon, Fitbit, Skullcandy, Nintendo and more.

You can check out the full list of deals here.

Check out our picks from this week’s featured deals below:

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera: $549.99 (regularly $649.99)

TCL 32-inch Class 3 -Series 720p LED HD Android Smart TV: $199.99 (after February 3rd, the price will be $219.99)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm – Pink Gold: $279.99 (after January 27th, the price will be $329.99)
Google Nest Audio Speaker (2020) – Sage: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Graphite: $119.99 (after January 27th, the price will be $189.99)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $59.99 (after January 21st, the price will be $69.99)
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X/S: $44.99 (after January 20th, the price will be $89.99)
NBA 2K22 for PS5: $44.99 (after January 20th, the price will be $89.99)
Amazon Fire TV Cube: $109.99 (regularly $149.99)
Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
Source: The Source

Comments