Tim Hortons offering 2x Tim Rewards points until February 13

Tim Hortons is offering 2x the Tim Rewards points with the company’s newest promotion. This promotion lasts until February 13th.

You’ll need to download the Tim Hortons mobile app and activate it to get the points. Once activated, whenever you order Tim Hortons with the mobile app or Tim Delivery, you’ll get your 2x points. According to Tim Hortons’ wording, it seems that you’ll need to activate the promotion weekly.

The points are only activated if your orders are over $0.50, and they have to be placed 30 minutes apart.

You can download the Tim Hortons app on iOS and Android.

Source: Tim Hortons Via: iPhone in Canada