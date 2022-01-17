Tesla Full Self Driving beta coming to Canada in 2-4 weeks

Elon Musk himself has said that Tesla will roll out the Full Self Driving (FSD) beta in Canada over the next 2-4 weeks.

If I had to guess, we’ll likely see it in 2-4 months, but on occasion, Musk’s tweets have been known to accurately reflect Tesla product timelines, so it could be here sooner.

That said, the middle of winter in the peak of the snowy season seems to be a strange time to roll out a car technology that relies on clear roads and clean sensors, but hey, go off, Musk.

There are subtle, important, differences between US & Canada traffic rules, but FSD beta will be extended to Canada very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2020

This isn’t the first time Musk has stated that Canadians would get FSD. On Boxing day in 2021, the eccentric CEO said that it would be coming to Canada very soon. There have been reports of some owners getting into the beta in Canada, but a wider rollout hasn’t happened yet.

On January 17th, Tesla is boosting the cost of its full self-driving software in the U.S. to $12,000 USD (roughly $15,000 CAD). So far Canada has been excluded from that price hike, but I’d still expect it to arrive once more Canadians start gaining access to the FSD beta. The current cost for the package in Canada is $10,600.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: @elonmusk Via: Tesla North