PS3 game listings on PS5 store suggest backwards compatibility could be coming soon

Your PlayStation 5 might soon be able to run PlayStation 3 games; at least, that’s what several new PS3 title listings on the PS5 store could indicate.

PS3 game listings on the PS5 store typically feature a PS Now badge and redirect you to PlayStation Now. However, new PS3 title listings that include Dead Or Alive 5, Bejeweled 3 and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands feature an accompanying price tag, indicating that the games are downloadable and playable directly on the current-gen console.

The listings could also be tied to Sony’s rumoured Xbox Game Pass-like subscription service codenamed ‘Spartacus.’

Spartacus is rumoured to feature three tiers: the first will offer a standard PlayStation Plus subscription, the second reportedly gives access to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles and the third features a library of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, game streaming and demos.

Looks like PS3 games are popping up on the PS5 Store From @VGC_News

Screenshot (mine) pic.twitter.com/cjlBVkkXks — GameRiot (@GameRiotArmy) January 16, 2022

According to VGC, attempts to purchase and download the PS3 games were unsuccessful. Others suggest that the PS3 title listings are just a visual bug that has also occurred in the past that’s pulling the price from when you could rent titles individually from PS Now.

Before this spreads like wild fire, a few things to point out: – This visual bug has happened many times over the years.

– It's pulling the price from when PS Now let you pay to rent games individually.

– Prince of Persia games used to be on PS Now, so no – they're not new. https://t.co/z4SMaOQGiE — Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) January 16, 2022

What’s surprising is these PS3 games can be added directly to your wishlist. With this in mind, if the pricing is just a visual bug, the titles wouldn’t typically save to your wishlist. Further, Dead Or Alive 5 isn’t available on PlayStation Now.

