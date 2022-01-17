DJI’s FPV Combo is $400 off at a variety of retailers

DJI’s FPV Combo first-person drone package is currently on sale at various retailers.

With a 4K camera, S Flight Mode, Super-Wide 150-degree field of view, HD low latency transition, and more, the DJI FPV Combo is $400 off at $1,299.99 CAD.

The promotion is available at Best Buy, Amazon Canada, London Drugs and Visions. The Fly More Kit and Motion Controller offerings are on sale on Amazon.

This sale ends on January 20th.

The combo also features DJI first-person view goggles version two. The drone can record 4K/60fps video at up to 120Mbps and more.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: RedFlagDeals