Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week feature solid gaming discounts

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week are full of gaming product discounts, with gaming laptops, PCs, peripherals, headphones and more on sale.

Check out some notable gaming deals from Best Buy’s Top Deals below:

Gaming Laptops

ASUS ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,799.99 (regularly $1,899.99)

HP Victus 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop – Blue (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,649.99)

Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,599.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

MSI Stealth 15M 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Carbon Grey (Intel Core i7-11375H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/ RTX 3060): $1,649.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

Find all gaming laptops currently on sale here.

Gaming PCs

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-11400F/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,449.99 (regularly $1,599.99)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1,999.99 (regularly $2,399.99)

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G/1TB HDD/500GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Win 11): $1,949.99 (regularly $2,099.99)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super): $1,999.95 (regularly $$2,249.95)

MSI Infinite RS Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700KF/3TB HDD/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/Win10): $2,499.99 (regularly $2,699.99)

Find all gaming PCs on sale here.

Gaming Monitors

ASUS 24-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VP248QG) – Black: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (LC49G95TSSNXZA) – White: $1,749.99 (regularly $1,999.99)

Dell 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) – Grey: $499.99 (regularly $739.99)

LG UltraGear 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (32GP83B-B) – Black: $479.99 (regularly $649.99)

Asus 28-inch 4K Ultra HD 5ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VG289Q) – Black: $379.99 (regularly $429.99)

Find all gaming monitors on sale at Best Buy here.

Gaming Headphones

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset with Microphone – White: $169.97 (regularly $189.97)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600X Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset w/Mic for Xbox Series X / Xbox One – Black: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600P Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for PS5 / PS4 – Black: $109.99 (regularly $139.99)

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset – Black: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Razer Kraken Over-Ear Gaming Headset – Green: $59.97 (regularly $89.97)

Find all gaming headphones on sale here.

Peripherals

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $99.99 (regularly $119.99)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset: $99.98 (regularly $149.98)

Corsair K55 RGB PRO Optical Keyboard & Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Combo – English: $69.99 (regularly $109.99)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock – Black: $141.98 (regularly $159.98)

Razer Huntsman Mini Backlit Optical Gaming Keyboard – White – English: $129.98 (regularly $174.98)

Find all peripherals on sale here.

Games

PlayStation

FIFA 22 (PS5): $54.99 (regularly $89.99)

NBA 2K22 (PS5): $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL Edition (PS5): $19.99 (regularly $59.99)

NHL 21 (PS4): $14.99 (regularly $39.99)

Days Gone (PS4): $29.99 (regularly $49.99)

Find all PlayStation games on sale here.

Xbox

NBA 2K22 (Xbox One): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

FIFA 22 (Xbox Series X): $54.99 (regularly $89.99)

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One): $9.97 (regularly $29.97)

Outriders Day One Edition (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): $24.99 (regularly $41.99)

Marvel’s Avengers (Xbox One): $24.99 (regularly $39.99)

Find all Xbox games on sale here.

Switch

NBA 2K22 (Switch): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Outer Worlds (Switch): $19.99 (regularly $29.99)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Switch): $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch): $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Find all Switch titles on sale here.

It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. Make sure you check when specific deals are ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of picking up a new game or peripheral.

