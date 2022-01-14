Shoppers Drug Mart offering up to 30,000 points on $100+ purchases

Shoppers Drug Mart is back again with another PC Optimum points bonus deal. These deals go live starting January 14th and run until January 20th.

From January 14th until January 16th, when you spend $60 on “almost anything in-store” you’ll get 20,000 points. Also, between those dates, when you spend $100 or more on cosmetics, haircare, skincare or fragrance products online, you get 25,000 points. However, these two promotions can’t be combined.

But you might want to hold off on buying cosmetics. From January 17th to the 20th, when you spend $100 or more on cosmetics, skincare or fragrances, in-store, you get 30,000 points. Further, seniors can get 20 percent off regular price items when showing their PC Optimum card on January 20th.

Shoppers Drug Mart says it’s running a two-day sale from January 15th to the 16th on snacks, groceries, household essentials, health care and personal care, beauty.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: RedFlagDeals