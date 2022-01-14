Lucky Mobile offering one month of free service when you get a phone plan

Bell’s budget brand Lucky Mobile is hosting a flash sale today.

“If you sign up for a cheap phone plan, you can get one month for free,” reads the company’s tweet. Additionally, you get 50 percent off your SIM Card with this offer.

Flash Sale! Sign up for a cheap phone plan and get one month of free service.(1) Plus, get 50% off your SIM Card. Learn more: https://t.co/WlIlKUeBMj pic.twitter.com/C76bKeFpW4 — Lucky Mobile Canada (@LuckyMobileCan) January 14, 2022

The company’s phone plans start at $15 per month and end at $70.

While you’ll be charged for the SIM charge and first month, but you’ll see a credit to your second month of service for the price of your rate plan before taxes.

You must activate the SIM card before February 18th and purchase it online.

This deal is available online or at a Lucky Mobile retailer. The offer ends on January 17th.

Source: Lucky Mobile