Humble Choice to retire Mac and Linux offerings starting February 1

After announcing changes to its Humble Choice subscription model, Humble has revealed that it will retire all DRM-free (Digital Rights Management) Mac and Linux titles from its Humble Trove.

Humble users will now need to download a new client to manage titles through the company’s newly established subscription service, which begins on February 1st. The main drawback is that it is only compatible with Windows.

Up until now, the company added new titles to the Trove every month as part of Humble Choice subscriber perks. The company will now offer 10 PC games to subscribers every month, for a cost of $12/month. None of these new titles will be for Mac or Linux OS, and current Mac/Linux users have until January 31st to download any games that they wish to keep in their personal collection.

As shared by Reddit user ‘Shnapple8,’ Humble Choice subscribers are receiving an email from Humble, notifying them about the upcoming change and letting users know that they can download the Mac or Linux games from Humble Trove if they wish to have access to their titles post-February 1st.

Check out a screenshot from the email below:

It’s worth noting that Humble will not deliver updates for Mac/Linux games you download and said games will only have updates for Windows via Humble.

Learn more about the shift and Humble’s new subscription model here.

Image credit: Shnapple8

Source: Humble