Save up to $500 with Best Buy’s Top Deals this week

We’re back with the latest roundup of the top tech deals at Best Buy Canada. This week you can find great deals on Samsung soundbars, JBL wireless headphones, and HP gaming PCs.

As a top pick this week, the Insignia Air Fryer is a great deal for 60 percent off its regular price. I jumped on the air fryer train last year, and it was worth every penny. Bring on those crispy taters.

Check out the full list of tech deals below:

Samsung HW-Q850A 5.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $899.99 (save $500)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $279.99 (save $70)

Thinkware F200 Pro 1080p Wifi Dash Cam with Rear View Camera & GPS for $249.99 (save $20)

GoPro HERO9 Black 5K Sports Camera Bundle with Floating Hand Grip, Battery, SD Card & Accessories for $429.99 (save $30)

LG 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $139.99 (save $45)

NBA 2K22 (Xbox Series X) for $44.99 (save $45)

Samsung 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $849.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack for $369.99 (save $70)

Insignia Air Fryer – 3.2L for $59.99 (save $90)

JBL Live Free NC+ (Plus) TWS In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $100)

ASUS ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060) for $1799.99 (save $100)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet with Exynos 9611 8-Core Processor for $279.99 (save $110)

HP 14-inch Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $549.99 (save $150)

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $2999.99 (save $300)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070) for $1999.99 (save $400)

