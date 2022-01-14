Pinkfong’s Baby Shark becomes first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views

What has the world come to? 🦈

Pinkfong’s annoyingly catchy kids’ song, “Baby Shark,” is the first video on YouTube to reach 10 billion views. The second most viewed video, Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” has only hit 7.7 billion. “Baby Shark” overtook Fonsi’s video back in November 2020.

Since its release in 2016, Baby Shark has appeared repeatedly in popular culture. For example, celebrity covers have been created by James Corden and Bebe Rexha, there’s a viral dance challenge, it’s part of Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2020 and Nickelodeon even gave the song its own TV show in 2021.

Looking to the future, Nickelodeon has renewed its Baby Shark show and also has an upcoming feature-length movie on the way. There’s even an NFT collection for “Baby Shark” — yes, you read that correctly.

Unfortunately for parents everywhere, it looks like Baby Shark isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Image credit: Pinkfong

Via: Engadget