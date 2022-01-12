Shaw reports roughly 55,600 wireless net additions in Q1 2022 earnings

Shaw Communications launched its first-quarter 2022 results on January 12th, adding approximately 55,600 new wireless customers. Additionally, the company reiterated its support for the ongoing Rogers transaction.

Of the 55,600 wireless customers, Shaw noted there were 36,100 postpaid net additions. The company’s wireless service revenue grew 11.2 percent to $239 million thanks to subscriber growth, but Shaw says lower average revenue per user (ARPU) partially offset that growth.

Shaw reported that its wireless ARPU decreased 3.4 percent compared to the prior year to $36.95. Average billing per unit (ABPU) also fell 9.4 percent in Q1 2022 to $42.66.

Postpaid churn, on the other hand, improved from 1.81 percent in Q1 2021 to 1.70 percent in Q1 2022.

As for the Rogers transaction, Shaw says it remains committed to supporting the closure of the transaction. It’s worth noting that the CRTC hearing on the transaction wrapped up in November 2021.

That hearing was the only public one for the Rogers-Shaw deal and it ended with few changes to the original proposal. However, the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) will still have hearings on the transaction that won’t be open to the public.