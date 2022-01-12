PlayStation reveals 2021’s best-selling PS Store games in Canada and the U.S.

PlayStation has revealed the top best-selling games on PlayStation 4 and 5 on its PlayStation Store for 2021.

Of course, this only takes into account digital sales, not physical, but it’s still interesting to see.

Here are the PS Store’s top 10 PS5 games for Canada/the U.S. in 2021:

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6

Considering that Miles Morales was a PS5 launch title, it’s especially notable to see it in the top three one year later.

Meanwhile, here are the PS Store’s top 10 PS4 games for Canada and the U.S. last year:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11

It’s especially notable for GTA V to claim the top spot considering it was originally released on PS3 in 2013 and on PS4 the following year. That game’s popularity hasn’t slowed down, making it more understandable why developer Rockstar hasn’t put out the inevitable GTA VI yet.

Outside of PS4/5, Sony says 2021’s top three PS VR games in Canada and the U.S. were, in order, Beat Saber, Job Simulator and Superhot VR. Additionally, the top three free-to-play games across PS4 and PS5 were Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone and Rocket League.

The full blog post, including Europe’s respective lists in case you want to compare, can be found here.

Image credit: 2K Games