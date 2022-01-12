Nvidia updates its Shield TV to support Android 11

Nvidia has been testing Android TV 11 support for Nvidia Shield TV as part of a closed Beta program for a while now. Now the company has started rolling out its Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all Nvidia Shield TVs, including the original 2015-released model, which brings Android TV 11 capabilities to the masses.

Later released 2017 and 2019 models will also get the update and enjoy the quality of life changes along with Android’s September 2021 security patch.

The new OS includes an updated Gboard app, Google Assistant voice search in all search boxes across the platform, and one-time app permissions that allow you to grant access to something like your location just once, during the initial setup. Further, if you’ve got an aptX compatible Bluetooth headphones, you can now start using them with the Nvidia Shield TV.

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.0 is rolling out now! 🟢 This update brings support for Android 11, 4K HDR @NVIDIAGFN cloud gaming, app updates, and so much more… to all SHIELD TVs! Read more: https://t.co/G6FTlq1YuA pic.twitter.com/H2BWxNmVAr — NVIDIA SHIELD (@NVIDIASHIELD) January 12, 2022

Other key updates part of the Software Experience Upgrade 9 include power saving options like automatic Bluetooth disconnection when your device goes to sleep and an energy-saving setting for power customization. Additionally, you can now set up Playstation, Xbox, or Nvidia controllers with pressable logo buttons to start Stadia when you push them along with support for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller over Bluetooth and USB and Steam Controller over USB.

Lastly, Nvidia’s GeForce Now subscribers can now add additional Bluetooth peripherals to their device along with support for Twitch to stream high-quality live streams while you’re in-game.

For users in the United States, Nvidia is offering six months of NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium for free with the purchase of a new Shield TV.

Learn more about Nvidia’s Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia