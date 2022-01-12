Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25

Kirby will set out on his next adventure on March 25th in Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the release date, Nintendo has also unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming title.

Like other Kirby games, you’ll be able to copy enemy abilities as you travel across an unknown world. The game also features local co-op where the second player takes control of Bandana Waddle Dee.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the long-running Kirby series, and in celebration of this monumental occasion, Nintendo has released a new desktop wallpaper.

