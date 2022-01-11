Tony Staffieri appointed indefinite CEO of Rogers Communications

Tony Staffieri is now the permanent president and CEO of Rogers.

Staffieri was filling the role as interim leader since late November while a permanent leader was being picked. He was in the running for the permanent position since the beginning.

Staffieri took over from former CEO Joe Natale on November 16th. This was board chair Edward Rogers’ second attempt to appoint Staffieri.

The first in late September resulted in a chaotic power struggle that divided the Rogers family. While Edward Rogers was in favour of Staffieri, his sisters who also served on the board, weren’t. They believed Natale was the man for the job.

“This is a pivotal point in the company’s history and the board has full confidence in Tony’s ability to lead Rogers as we move forward,” Edward Rogers said in a statement.

The new change means Staffieri is now also part of the board of directors, alongside the Rogers siblings.

In a statement, Staffieri said he was honoured to be appointed the job.

“I remain focused on driving shareholder value with improved execution and completing the Shaw transaction to create one strong organization focused on delivering exceptional customer service and the best networks in Canada.”

The drama continued alongside the company’s plans to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. in a $26 billion transaction.

Staffieri started his interim role just days before the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) started its hearing on the broadcast elements of the transaction. This was the only public hearing into the matter.

Matters of telephone, wireless, and internet services involved in the merger will be handled by the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. These meetings won’t be open to the public.

Staffieri isn’t the only change to the long list of Rogers executives.

The Globe and Mail reports two executives are leaving the company; senior vice president of strategy and corporate development, Dan Golberg, and chief communications officer Sevaun Palvetzian. This is in addition to the earlier departure of Dave Fuller, president of the company’s wireless division.

Source: Rogers