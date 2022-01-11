Motorola’s 2021 flagship is currently $100 off

Motorola is kicking 2022 off with solid discounts on two of its 2021-released smartphones — The flagship Motorola Edge and the mid-range Motorola One 5G Ace.

Motorola Edge

The 2021 Motorola Edge runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset and features a 5,000mAh battery. The variant currently on sale is the 256GB one, which is higher than the other 128GB variant.

The device sports a flat 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and even though the phone’s name is Edge, the screen doesn’t extend all the way to the edges, making it a favourable option for people who dislike curved edges.

The Edge comes with a charger in the box and supports 30W TurboPower charging. The phone is IP52 water-resistant and runs Android 11 out of the box, though Android 12 should be available sometime this year.

On the rear end, the 2021 Edge offers a primary 108-megapixel shooter with an f/1.9 aperture. Next up is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view (FOV). It also has Macro Vision if you want to take close-up shots, an f/2.2 aperture and a 1.12µm pixel size. Finally, the third camera is a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12µm pixel size. On the front, the device sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.25 aperture, 0.7µm pixel size.

Normally available for $899.99, the 2021-released smartphone is currently available for $799.99 in the ‘Nebula Blue’ colourway and 256GB storage option.

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola’s mid-tier One 5G Ace was unveiled alongside the Moto G Play and Moto G Power early in 2021. The device features a 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio powered by Qualcomm’s 750G 5G processor.

It sports a 5,000mAh battery and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. You can expand the storage as the device supports up to a 1 TB microSD card.

The Motorola One 5G Ace features a fingerprint reader for quick access and an in-box 10W charger for “rapid charging.”

Motorola is currently offering the 128GB model in the ‘Frosted Silver’ colourway for $449.99, down $50 from the regular $499.99 price tag.

Image credit: Motorola

Source: Motorola