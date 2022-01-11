Check out this week’s The Source featured deals

The Source ‘featured deals’ discounts dozens of popular items, including laptops, headphones, cameras, monitors, controllers and consoles from popular brands like Acer, Samsung, Canon, Fitbit, Skullcandy, Nintendo and more.

Acer Swift SF114-33-C5PY 14-inch Laptop with Intel N4020, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM & Windows 10 Home in S Mode – Silver: $399.99 (after January 19th, the price will be $499.99)

TCL 32-inch Class 3 -Series 720p LED HD Android Smart TV: $199.99 (after February 3rd, the price will be $219.99)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – Copper Rose with Petal Pink Band: $169.99 (regularly $229.99)

Nintendo Switch 1.1 32GB Console with Neon Joy‑Con: $379.99 (regularly $399.99)

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer with 2-sided Printing – Black: $89.99 (regularly $109.99)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Graphite: $119.99 (after January 27th, the price will be $189.99)

Madden NFL 22 for Xbox Series X/S: $54.99 (regularly $89.99)

Acer KG271 27-inch Full HD LED LCD Monitor – 16:9 – Black: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)

Xtreme Gaming 4-in-1 Charging Station for PS5: $39.99 (after January 19th, the price will be $49.99)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 V6F-00001 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with Intel i5-1035G7, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus & Windows 10 Home: $1,649.99 (regularly $2,149.99)

Samsung AU8000 55-inch Crystal UHD HDR 4K Smart TV: $849.99 (regularly $999.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm – Black: $399.99 (after January 20th, the price will be $459.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $64.99 (after January 13th, the price will be $69.99)

Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker – Lunar White/Gold – S/L: $179.99 (after January 13th, the price will be $229.99)

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale – Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Fitbit Sense Graphite Stainless Steel with Carbon Black Band: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)

JBL Quantum ONE USB Wired Over-Ear Professional Gaming Headset with Head-Tracking Enhanced JBL Quantumsphere 360 – Black: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)

LG NANO90 55-inch 4K Smart NanoCell TV: $1,299.99 (after January 13th, the price will be $1,699.99)

Acer Porsche Design RS AP714-51T-59ZV 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® i5-1135G7, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home – Carbon Fiber Black: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,999.99)

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Android TV: $529.99 (regularly $569.99)

Turtle Beach Earforce Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset for PS4, PS5, PC & Mobile – Black: $89.99 (after January 13th, the price will be $99.99)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Pure Mint: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 V6F-00002 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with Intel i5-1035G7, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus & Windows 10 Home: $1,549.99 (regularly $2,149.99)

Samsung HW-A650/ZC 430W 3.1ch Soundbar with Subwoofer – Black: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

D-Link DIR-1950 AC1900 High Power Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi Router: $99.99 (regularly $119.99)

Samsung QN43LS05TAFXZC Sero 43-inch 4K Quantum HDR 4x Smart TV: $1,399.99 (regularly $1,999.99)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

GoPro HERO9 Black Action Camera: $429.99 (regularly $529.99)

Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor Wireless Home Security Camera: $199.99 (after January 13th, the price will be $239.99)

HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Gaming Keyboard – HyperX Red: $99.99 (regularly $124.99)

Blue Microphone Snowball iCE USB Microphone – Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

It’s worth noting that products on the list above have varying ‘sale-end dates.’ Make sure you check the expiry if you’re going to sit on the idea of ordering something.

