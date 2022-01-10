Telus health launches new virtual pharmacy program

The health initiative of telecommunications company Telus is introducing new changes to better deliver pharmacy services.

Telus Health has launched a virtual pharmacy, allowing Canadians to set up reminders to have prescriptions refilled and shipped directly to their door.

Users will also be allowed to have unlimited video and phone consultations with licensed pharmacists and will be able to manage medications through an online dashboard.

The service is introduced during a time when medication non-adherence is on the rise. This is when patients don’t take their medications as directed. A survey conducted for Telus Health found a third of Canadians were unable to pick up their prescription on time last year. A majority of respondents said the task slipped their minds when asked to explain their reasoning.

“As people’s lives continue to get busier, we need to focus on providing simple and convenient solutions that allow people to better manage their health and the health of their families,” Sonya Lockyer, vice president of pharmacy at Telus Health, said in a statement. “Not following medication instructions can negatively affect a patient’s health and costs our health care systems billions of dollars in unnecessary acute care interventions.”

The service is available in English in all provinces besides Quebec. A French version will be released in the “coming months.”

The app is available on iOS and Android.

Image source: Telus Health/Facebook

Source: Telus Health