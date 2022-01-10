Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to digital in February

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing onto digital platforms on February 28th.

The date appeared on U.S. premium video on demand (PVOD) service Vudu. The big Sony/Marvel blockbuster first opened in theatres on December 17th.

Some fans had been wondering when No Way Home would become available for streaming, especially amid concerns surrounding the Omicron COVID variant. In Canada, theatres in Ontario and Quebec have already been closed for this reason.

Vudu lists the purchase price of No Way Home as $19.99 USD (about $25.34 CAD), so it will likely be $24.99 in Canada on regular PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video.

Picking up immediately where 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker grappling with the world finding out he’s Spider-Man. In an effort to make everyone forget, Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange, only for a botched spell to bring in Spider-Man villains from across the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Via: ComicBook.com