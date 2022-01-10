Apple’s next iPhone SE will feature 5G and iPhone 8-era design

It looks like Apple’s next iPhone SE won’t be the jump forward some were hoping for.

According to Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple will introduce its 3rd-generation iPhone SE through a virtual spring presentation in March or April.

As expected, the smartphone will feature an iPhone 8-like design that includes a physical Home Button and sizable bezels, with the key upgrades consisting of 5G connectivity and the iPhone 13’s A15 chip. Gurman doesn’t dive into more detail, but the smartphone will likely also feature camera upgrades and a storage increase to at least 128GB.

With all of this in mind, if you were hoping a more modern design would finally make its way to the iPhone SE, it looks like you’ll be out of luck in 2022.

Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) looked extremely outdated back in 2020, and the fact that the tech giant is reportedly sticking with nearly the same design in 2022 certainly doesn’t bode well for those hoping to see a more modern entry-level iPhone this year.

Source: Bloomberg (Power On)