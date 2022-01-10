Apple says developers have earned more than $260 billion in the App Store since 2008

Apple says that App Store developers have earned more than $260 billion USD (about $329 billion CAD) since the store launched back in 2008, according to a press release from the tech giant.

Last year, Apple revealed that developers made $200 billion USD (roughly $253 billion CAD) since the App Store’s creation, indicating that in 2021, the platform made $60 billion (approximately $76 billion CAD). The tech giant went on to say that between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve 2021, revenue grew in the double-digits, though it doesn’t offer specific numbers in its press release.

While the App Store seems to have experienced a big 12-months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 30 percent revenue cut Apple takes from all apps and subscriptions sold on the platform came under fire this year. The tech giant is also still involved in a legal battle with Fortnite developer Epic Games regarding the App Store. Given the Epic vs. Apple ruling is currently on hold, it’s unclear when Apple will be forced to allow developers to offer alternate payment methods through apps offered in the App Store.

Apple’s press release also mentions there are now more than 745 million paid subscriptions to its various services, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple TV+ and more. Though the tech giant doesn’t offer a breakdown of subscriber numbers, this is good news for Apple as it continues to transition to being a services-focused company.

Source: Apple