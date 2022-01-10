Amazon’s Daily Deals discount several Nintendo Switch titles and more

Amazon Canada has discounted several Nintendo Switch titles, Fitbit wearables, gaming peripherals and more as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.
Check out all the deals below:
Nintendo Switch Games
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $55.95 (regularly $79.99)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $45.45 (regularly $64.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $55.95 (regularly $79.99)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $34.95 (regularly $49.99)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $34.95 (regularly $49.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $55.95 (regularly $79.99)
- ARMS Standard – Switch [Digital Code]: $55.95 (regularly $79.99)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch: $64.95 (regularly $79.99)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack – Nintendo Switch: $39.95 (regularly $44.99)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Anniversary Launch Edition – Nintendo Switch: $39.95 ($49.99)
- Persona 5 Strikers – Nintendo Switch: $54.95 (regularly $79.99)
Fitbit
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch With Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep & Swim Tracking – Black/Carbon: $169.95 (regularly $179.95)
- Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight & Bmi Smart Scale, Black: $49.95 (regularly $69.95)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health (ECG), Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included): $259.95 (regularly $399.95)
- Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools: $179.95 (regularly $229.95)
Razer
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Bluetooth & Wireless Compatible – 16K DPI Optical Sensor – 6 Programmable Buttons – 450 Hr Battery – Classic Black: $49.99 (regularly $59.98)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock: Fastest Gaming Switches – 20K DPI Optical Sensor – Chroma Lighting – 8 Programmable Buttons – 70 Hr Battery – Classic Black: $119.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame – Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone – For PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Mobile – 3.5 mm Headphone Jack – Green: $64.99 (regularly $73)
- Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition: Bluetooth 5.0-40ms Low Latency Connection – Custom-Tuned 40mm Drivers – Beamforming Microphone – Powered by Razer Chroma – Quartz Pink: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: THX Audio & Haptic Feedback – Auto-Adjust Headband – Chroma RGB – Retractable Mic – for PC, PS4 – Classic Black: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard: Razer Analog Optical Switches – Chroma RGB Lighting – Magnetic Plush Wrist Rest – Dedicated Media Keys & Dial – Classic Black: $199.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Razer Nommo Chroma: Custom Woven 3″” Glass Fiber Drivers – Rear-Facing Bass Ports – Bass Knob w/ Automatic Gain Control – Razer Chroma Enabled – Full Range 2.0 PC Gaming Speakers: $149.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: HyperSpeed Wireless Technology – Green Mechanical Switches- Tactile & Clicky – Doubleshot ABS keycaps – 200Hrs Battery Life: $179.99 (regularly $207.52)
- Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair: Ergonomically Designed for Hardcore Gaming – Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather – Durable Foam Cushions – 2D Armrests – Steel-Reinforced Body: $499.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone: 8-bit Emoticon LED Display – Stream Reactive Emoticons – Hypercardioid Condenser Mic – Built-in Shock Mount – Height & Angle Adjustable Stand – Classic Black (RZ19-03060100-R3U1): $129.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Razer Anzu Smart Glasses: Blue Light Filtering & Polarized Sunglass Lenses – Low Latency Audio – Built-in Mic & Speakers – Touch & Voice Assistant Compatible – 5hrs Battery – Rectangle/Small: $199.99 (regularly $239.99)
TP-Link
- TP-Link AC1750 WiFi Extender (RE450), PCMag Editor’s Choice, Up to 1750Mbps, Dual Band WiFi Repeater, Internet Booster, Extend WiFi Range further: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX73)- Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, High-Speed ax Router for Streaming, Long Range Coverage: $179.99 (regularly $229.99)
- TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (Deco M4) – Up to 5,500 Sq. Ft. Coverage, Replaces Wireless Internet Routers and Extenders, Gigabit Ports, Works with Alexa, 3-Pack: $149.99 (regularly $169.99)
- TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (Archer GX90) – Tri-Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, 2.5 Gbps Port, High-Speed AX Router, Smart VPN Router for a Large Home: $349.99 (regularly $399.99)
- TP-Link USB Bluetooth Adapter for PC, 5.0 Bluetooth Dongle Receiver (UB500) Supports Windows 10/8.1/7 for Desktop, Laptop, Mouse, Keyboard, Printers, Headsets, Speakers, PS4/ Xbox Controllers: $14.99 (regularly $20.55)
- TP-Link AC1300 High Gain USB Wi-Fi Adapter – 2.4G/5G Dual Band Wireless Network Adapter for PC Desktop, Supports MU-MIMO, Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP, Mac OS 10.9-10.14 (Archer T3U Plus): $21.99 (regularly $24.99)
