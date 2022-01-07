fbpx
Automotive

Update kills heating in some Tesla vehicles during cold Canadian winter

Having the heat cut out when it's -30 degrees can be very dangerous

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Jan 7, 20223:25 PM EST
0 comments

A recent software update has reportedly wreaked havoc on several Tesla owners’ vehicles in the Canadian prairies as temperatures drop and some of the EVs’ heat pumps have failed.

The update rolled out in the middle of December for both the Model Y and the Model 3, Tesla’s more popular vehicles. However, since then, CTV News has received multiple reports of drivers with broken in-cabin heating.

Diving deeper, it appears this may be a wider Tesla issue as many users have shared stories of a wide variety of components related to heating failing far further back than mid-December.

Tesla North states that last year, Tesla replaced sensors related to heating on all vehicles after encountering bugs. It’s difficult to tell if the users in the prairies are driving outdated cars or if a new software update has added additional heating system issues.

One driver was even caught out on a drive in -40 degree weather with young children in the car when the heat cut out.

According to CTV News, a representative of a Tesla Owners Club in Alberta says that they’ve been told Tesla is aware of the issue and it’s been “sent up the chain.”

Hopefully, a software update will solve this problem, or perhaps Tesla will need to update its hardware to perform better in low temperatures.

Overall, this isn’t reassuring Canadians considering buying an electric vehicle (EV). The only EV I’ve been able to test under winter conditions has been a few Porsche Taycans models. In both instances, I didn’t encounter issues related to in-car heating, but I did find that took onger to top up the vehicle and that the battery doesn’t last as long when the temperatures are colder.

Source: CTV News Via: Tesla North 

Comments