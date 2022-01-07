The Matrix Resurrections will stream on PVOD services in Canada on January 14

Warner Bros. Canada has confirmed that The Matrix Resurrections will stream on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services on January 14th.

The choice is yours, Canada. On January 14, #TheMatrix Resurrections heads to Premium Home Release. You can rent or own and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. pic.twitter.com/Dms8WIwgXF — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) January 7, 2022

According to a recent tweet from the company, the film will be available for rent and to own on PVOD, which likely includes services like Apple’s iTunes and Google Play.

Warner Bros. Canada confirmed to MobileSyrup that The Matrix Resurrections would cost $29.99 for premium purchase and $24.99 for premium rental when it arrives on the 14th.

The Matrix Resurrections, starring Canada’s own Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, opened in theatres on December 22nd. In Resurrections, Neo (Reeves) re-enters The Matrix with Trinity (Moss) to join a group of rebels and fight a new enemy.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Canada

Source: @WarnerBrosCA