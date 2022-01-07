Here are the top tech deals at Best Buy this week

If you’re sitting on a stack of gift cards after the holiday season, now’s the time to use them before they take up permanent residence in your junk drawer. And if you’re in the market for anything from a new laptop to a 4K smart TV, now’s your chance to score a great deal at Best Buy.

Check out the retailer’s top deals of the week below:

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $300)

ASUS ROG Strix G15CE Gaming PC for $2,199.99 (save $200)

LG 34″ Ultrawide FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor for $349.99 (save $100)

Jaybird Vista 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $70)

Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $169.99 (save $70)

Nextbase 320XR Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 2.5″ IPS Panel Screen & Rear Camera for $159.99 (save $40)

HP 14″ Laptop – Silver for $549.99 (save $150)

Acer 14″ Laptop – Silver for $499.99 (save $130)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $349.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $199.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant for $69.99 (save $60)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer for $159.99 (save $90)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant for $259.99 (save $140)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.3″ 32GB Android Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T Processor for $189.99 (save $60)

Insignia Air Fryer – 5L/5.28QT for $79.99 (save $120)

WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $179.99 (save $20)

Schwinn IC3 Upright Bike for $698.99 (save $101)

Hydrow Magnetic Rowing Machine for $2,594.99 (save $700)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.