Amazon reveals ‘The Boys’ season 3 premieres on June 3rd

Amazon has confirmed that the third season of The Boys will stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 3rd, with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Based on the brief snippet shown during Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, a meta tie-in TV show related to The Boys, Season 3 seems set to continue to follow the dysfunctional corporate-run conglomerate that is the Seven. Towards the end of the clip, Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) seem to be struggling to keep up their typically sunny dispositions.

As far as superhero-related TV shows/movies go, The Boys is one of the few that really appeals to me. I’ve always found it difficult to engage in most Marvel/DC television shows and movies because from my perspective, they often don’t feel like they’re grounded in reality. The Boys, however, totally is in several ways that I won’t go into due to spoilers.

Take it from someone who often decries that they “hate superhero stuff,” The Boys is worth watching.

It’s also worth noting that a significant portion of season 3 was shot in downtown Toronto, similar to season 1 and season 2.

The first two seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

