PlayStation Store Holiday Sale ‘Round 2’ discounts even more games up to 75 percent off

For those with a PlayStation console, the second round of discounted Playstation games has now hit the store.
Games like Demon’s Souls, Ghsostrunner, God of War, A Way Out, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more are on sale. This sale ends on January 19th.
- Demon’s Souls: now $51.29, was $89.99
- Hitman 3 – Standard Edition: now $31.99, was $89.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: now $41.99, was $119.99
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition: now $53.24, was $106.49
- Bloodborne: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Code Vein: now $19.99, was $79.99
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Far Cry 5: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: now $34.76, was $53.49
To check what else is on sale take a look at the store, or check out the first half of the sale, here.