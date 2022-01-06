Nintendo’s New Year 2022 sale offers Switch games for up to 80 percent off

Itfeels like the deals never end.
Nintendo’s New Year 2022 sale is offering a variety of Switch games for up to 80 percent off in the eShop. These deals are available until January 17th at 2:59am ET (January 16th at 11:59pm PT).
Below are some of the top offers:
- Doom: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: now $16.04, was $53.49
- My Friend Pedro: now $10.07, was $24.19
- XCOM 2 Collection: now $14.99, was $59.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Bioshock: The Collection: now $23.99, was $59.99
- Tales from the Borderlands: now $20.09, was $33.49
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition: now $6.74, was $26.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole: now 19.99, was $79.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Little Nightmares II: Now $26.79, was $39.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition: now $55.99, was $79.99
- God Eater 3: now $12.79, was $79.99
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: now $27.99, was $79.99
Check out all of the deals here.
Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Nintendo