Nintendo’s New Year 2022 sale offers Switch games for up to 80 percent off

These deals are available until January 16th/17th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 6, 20223:42 PM EST
Itfeels like the deals never end.

Nintendo’s New Year 2022 sale is offering a variety of Switch games for up to 80 percent off in the eShop. These deals are available until January 17th at 2:59am ET (January 16th at 11:59pm PT).

Below are some of the top offers:

Check out all of the deals here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo

