The Last of Us PlayStation 5 remake might drop later this year: report

The long-rumoured The Last of Us PlayStation 5 remake is reportedly near completion, and according to Twitter tipster Tom Henderson, we might get our hands on it as soon as the second half of 2022.

News of The Last of Us getting a current-gen remake first surfaced in April 2021 via a Bloomberg report, which stated that the remake would add The Last of Us Part II‘s updated gameplay mechanics to the original game on top of improved visuals.

According to Bloomberg, it all began when Michael Mumbauer took over the direction of Sony’s internal Visual Arts Service Group in 2007. He later formed a new development unit within Sony with the idea of expanding upon some of Sony’s best-selling franchises to gain more creative control. The team began working on a remake of The Last of Us but never got full acknowledgment or support from Sony.

Under Mumbauer’s leadership, the studio didn’t receive the funding it needed to succeed in today’s highly competitive video game industry; furthermore, it never even got its own name. Rather, Sony’s Naughty Dog studio was given ownership of the remake. To rub salt into the wound, Mumbauer’s group was demoted and asked to play second fiddle and help Naughty Dog complete The Last of Us Part II.

With TLOU2 MP and TLOU 2 directors cut – I've heard they are coming too – But I don't know exactly when/how. Them all releasing together could be a good compromise if GOW got delayed to Q1 2023 – But that's just speculation on my end for the moment. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

According to Henderson, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II multiplayer suite and “Director’s Cut” are also almost ready, and could launch later this year.

This is shaping up to be a big year for The Last of Us franchise, with multiple reported title releases and the long-awaited big-budget television show based on the game, which commenced production in Calgary, Alberta last July.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: @_Tom_Henderson_