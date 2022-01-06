Here are Nvidia’s GeForce Now additions for January

Nvidia has just announced the eight games it will be adding to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service over the course of January.

Check out games releasing this week below and scroll further to check titles releasing later in January:

Releasing this week

Battlefield 4: Premium Edition (Steam and Origin)

Battlefield V: Definitive Edition (Steam and Origin)

Releasing later in January

The Anacrusis (New release on Steam, Jan. 13)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 20)

Mortal Online 2 (Early access on Steam)

Ready or Not (Early access on Steam)

Fly Corp (Steam)

Garfield Kart – Furious Racing (Steam)

Additionally, a bunch of other titles that weren’t mentioned in previous lists by Nvidia made their way to the cloud streaming platform in December. Check them out below:

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.