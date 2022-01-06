GM’s recently revealed first-edition Chevrolet Silverado EV is already sold out

GM finally revealed its anticipated Chevrolet Silverado electric vehicle at CES 2022.

The vehicle already seems to be a hit given the 2024 Silverado EV RST (First Edition) is entirely sold out. The electric truck, which has an estimated price of $119,948, isn’t slated to hit the market until Fall 2023.

According to Engadget, U.S. GM CEO Mary Barra said all the vehicles were purchased within 12 minutes of the Silverado EV going on sale. It’s currently unclear how many RST models were available to pre-order, but clearly, the love for the Silverado EV is strong.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is an electric vehicle that’s estimated to be capable of travelling 640km on a full charge. The truck also offers four-wheel steering and is capable of towing up to 10,000lbs.

The regular model won’t hit the market until spring 2024 and starts at $52,448. If you’re still interested and don’t mind waiting, you can join the waitlist for that vehicle.

You can check out more news from CES 2022 here.

Via: Engadget