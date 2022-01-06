Apple’s iPhone 14 rumoured to feature hole-punch camera and under display Face ID

Despite the fact that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are several months away from release, we’re already starting to see viable rumours surrounding Apple’s next flagship smartphone.

Corroborating reports from other reliable leakers and analysts, leaker DylanDKT recently tweeted that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will feature a hole-punch front-facing camera and Face ID.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

However, the Face ID sensor will be placed under the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s screen, with DylanDKT stating that the “functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.”

Unlike the front-facing camera hole-punch featured in Samsung’s S series smartphones, the iPhone 14’s cutout will reportedly be “pill shaped” and not circular. Further, the standard iPhone 14 will still feature a notch. It remains unclear if Apple plans to still release a 5.1-inch mini version of the iPhone in 2022.

For the record, I’ve never reported on a DylanDKT leak before. However, 9to5Mac and several other notable Apple publications claim that they’re a reliable source of leaks. For example, 9to5Mac says that DylanDKT was a key source of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro leaks prior to the laptop’s release.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series likely won’t be revealed until this coming September.

Source: DylanDKT Via: 9to5Mac