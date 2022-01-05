This dongle from Motorola can give you access to wireless Android Auto

If you’ve been wanting to use Android Auto in your car, but it doesn’t have wireless Auto factory fitted, this new dongle/adapter from Motorola might solve the issue.

First off, while the MA1 dongle does have Motorola’s name on it, it’s not made by the Motorola phone company that we all know. Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics (SGW Global), a China-based company that officially licenses Motorola’s name, is behind the adapter.

Motorola’s MA1, which starts shipping on January 30th costs $89.95 USD (about $115 CAD) and provides a wireless connection between your phone and the car. The dongle connects to your car via a USB-A cable and features Bluetooth to pair with your smartphone. The dongle then transmits data over a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. All you need to do is step inside the car and start the engine and the dongle will automatically establish a connection, allowing you to enjoy the convenience of Android Auto without having to plug your phone in.

The dongle also features an adhesive pad on its rear so that you can attach it somewhere in your car, preventing it from dangling. It’s worth noting that by using the MA1 instead of a wired connection, you’re losing out on the extra charging you can squeeze in while driving, though that shouldn’t matter much for short trips around town.

Also worth noting is that the MA1 will only work in cars that support wired Android Auto, and you need a mobile device that runs Android 11 or higher.

Check out the product description and a quick walkthrough video here to learn more about the seamless connection the MA1 can offer.

Image credit: Motorola

Source: Motorola