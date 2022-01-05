BlackBerry introduces new feature to help users working with U.S. government comply with new rules

BlackBerry is making changes to its software to comply with new cybersecurity rules in the United States.

President Joe Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity requires any technology solutions provider working with the government to provide a software bill of materials (SBOM). This is a list of components that make up a piece of software.

The requirement is in an effort to ensure any security vulnerabilities in software dealing with the country’s infrastructure are immediately identified and dealt with.

The company’s software composition analysis tool, BlackBerry Jarvis, has a new feature that allows users to easily generate a SBOM that outlines the information required by the government and will lead to a speedy response if any vulnerabilities are found.

According to a press release, the feature will become available sometime in “early 2022.”

“With BlackBerry Jarvis’ new ability to generate an SBOM report in the U.S. government’s mandated format, it’s now become an even more invaluable tool to procurement officers tasked with managing the nation’s cybersecurity and software supply chain risk,” Adam Boulton, chief technology officer at BlackBerry Technology Solutions, said in a statement.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: BlackBerry