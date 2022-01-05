Best Buy extends its Boxing Day deals until January 6

Best Buy is currently offering a clearout sale with its Boxing Day deals extended until January 6th, with several PCs, monitors, laptops and tablets on sale.

Check out some of the deals below:

TVs

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN55TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $679.99 (regularly $849.99)

Toshiba 32-inch 720p LED TV (32L310U20): $189.99 (regularly $279.99)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED65C1AUB) – 2021: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV (NS-58F301CA22) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $499.99 (regularly $549.99)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR65X90J) – 2021: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

Laptops

HP x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N4020/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $329.99 (regularly $449.99)

Dell Inspiron 13 13.3-inch Laptop – Silver (11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $799.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,099.99 (regularly $1,199.99)

ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i7-11370H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,599.99)

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Shadow Black (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650): $849.99 (regularly $899.99)

PCs

ASUS Vivo AiO 24-inch All-in-One PC (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (regularly $629.99)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060): $1,699.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

HP Omen 30L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $2,299.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G/1TB HDD/500GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Win 11): $1,949.99 (regularly $2,099.99)

Monitors

Dell 23.6-inch FHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (S2422HG) – Black: $249.99 (regularly $399.99)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR S) – Black: $269.99 (regularly $399.99)

Samsung 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC32R500) – Dark Blue Grey: $249.99 (regularly $379.99)

Samsung Odyssey 27-inch WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC27G55TQWNXZA) – Black: $349.99 (regularly $449.99)

LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (24GN650-B) – Black: $269.99 (regularly $329.99)

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M8 8-inch 16GB Android 9 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.3-inch 32GB Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor: $179.99 (regularly $229.99)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 128GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i3/4GB RAM – Platinum: $699.99 (regularly $989.99)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (5th Generation) 2021 – Space Grey – Open Box Like New (Condition 10/10): $1,468.70 (regularly $1,529.70) — (Marketplace Seller)

Headphones

Sennheiser HD 350BT Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (regularly $219.99)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $119.99 (regularly $189.99)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch – Black: $39.99 (regularly $59.99)

Peripherals

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock – Black: $99.99 (regularly $159.99)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Backlit Mechanical Linear Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $99.99 (regularly $124.99)

Note that the extended sale is set to end on January 6th.

