Asus ROG announces a variety of laptops and gaming peripherals

Time for some g4m3r hourz

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 5, 20227:05 AM EST
Asus’ Republic of Gamers brand has announced a new line-up of gaming products that includes monitors, headsets, keyboards and gaming laptops.

Firstly, there are the ROG Swift OLED PG42uQ and PG48UQ gaming monitors, which offer 4K visuals at a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the ROG Fusion II 500 and 300 gaming headsets will sport virtual 7.1 surround sound and 50mm Asus Essence drivers for thumping bass and true-to-life sound.

Additionally, ROG is launching the Chakram X Gaming mouse, which sports ROG AimPoint, an optical sensor featuring quicker speeds and accuracy with up to 36,000 dpi and true 8000Hz polling rate.

Further, ROG is releasing a new laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This laptop is called the ROG Strix SCAR.

Additionally, Asus has unveiled the Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop that offers a ScreenPad Plus, which is a secondary screen for extra productivity and streaming.

ROG also revealed the Zephyrus ultra-portable gaming laptop featuring a new Nebula display.

You can check out all of these products and more here, and you can check out more news from CES 2022 here.

