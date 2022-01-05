Amazon reveals new Ring sensor that detects glass breaking

As CES 2022, Amazon revealed a new Ring alarm sensor that’s capable of detecting glass breaking from up to 25 feet away.

The sensor utilizes artificial intelligence to detect the sound and then notifies your Ring mobile app. The sensor itself seems to look very similar to a standard Ring security system base station.

The Ring Alarm Glass Break sensor can also be mounted to a wall, making it easy to place it near glass doors and windows.

Amazon says that the Ring Alarm Glass Break sensor is available to pre-order now for $49.99 and starts shipping on February 16th. A two-pack of sensors costs $94.99.

You can check out more news from CES 2022 here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon