Xbox reveals collaboration with nail polish brand OPI

Xbox’s latest collaboration isn’t with Rockstar, Monster or Doritos. Instead, it’s with OPI, a popular nail polish brand.

This refreshingly different partnership features 12 different colours with game-inspired names like “Achievement Unlocked,” “The Pass is Always Greener,” “Can’t CTRL Me” and “You Had Me at Halo.”

Similar to Microsoft’s recent partnership with Rockstar Energy, each nail polish purchase unlocks in-game content in Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, including a purple Spartan skin and an orange and pink car colour.

Buyers will also be entered for the chance to win an Xbox Series X/S gamepad inspired by the OPI line’s various colours.

The nail polish line is launching in the U.S first and will make its way to other regions on February 1st. The OPI – Xbox Nail Lacquers start at $10.50 USD (roughly $13.30 CAN) and Infinite Shine colours cost $13 USD (about $16.51 CAD) at utla.com starting in January 2022, and they will also be available at other beauty retailers in February.

Image credit: Newswire

Source: Xbox, Newswire