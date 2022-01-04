TCL reveals its first laptop, new TVs, tablets and more at CES 2022

TCL unveiled a bunch of new tech at its virtual CES 2022 press conference, including new mini LED TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more, along with announcing the company’s new brand slogan — “Inspire Greatness.”

TCL’s new TV lineup will now adopt a faster 144Hz refresh rate for smoother and more responsive gameplay along with mini LED technology for better control over display brightness, deeper blacks, a higher contrast ratio and better power efficiency.

“TCL is aiming to become the top player in the Mini LED TV sector in the coming years with higher production standards, higher energy efficiency and premium image performance,” reads the company’s release about the new TVs.

The company says more information about the new TVs will come out later in Q1, 2022.

Apart from new TVs, TCL is also releasing new TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G handsets exclusively in the United States, with the former sporting a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and the latter featuring a 6.67-inch 90Hz display.

In addition, TCL will soon release six new tablets with three of them designed specifically for children. TCL calls these kid-centric tablets its TKEE series, and it will feature a Mini, Mid and Max version of the device. The other three are namely the TCL NXTPAPER 10s that the company says has a paper-like eye-friendly display, the TCL Tab 8 4G which is a lightweight tablet ideal for students and the TCL Tab 10L, a tablet designed with ‘entertainment’ at its core.

Adding to the lineup is TCL’s first-ever laptop. The sleek and lightweight 14-inch TCL Book 14 Go has a solid 12-hour battery life along with 4G LTE support and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7C processor, which we usually see in Chromebooks.

Image credit: TCL

Source: TCL