Moen introduces a handle-free smart faucet at CES 2022

A new smart faucet will soon hit the market, and it’s completely hands-free.

The Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control was introduced by fixture company Moen at CES 2022.

The faucet features a sensor that can turn on hot, warm, or cold water through the use of motions. It’s used in conjunction with the Moen Smart Water App, which allows users to set water temperatures.

It also has all the features of the older version of the Moen Smart Faucet offers, including voice-activated controls.

Options with handles are also available. The handle and handle-free styles will be available to purchase in April. Prices start at $675 USD (roughly $857 CAD) and vary on the various finishes and options available. MobileSyrup has reached out for more information regarding Canadian pricing.

Image source: Moen

Source: The Verge