Intel says it started shipping first-gen Arc GPUs to manufacturers

Intel’s Arc GPUs are getting a little closer to reality. Alongside a wealth of CPU announcements at CES 2022, Intel took a little time to provide an update on its anticipated entry into the GPU field.

During its CES 2022 keynote, Intel revealed that it had started shipping its first-gen ‘Alchemist‘ GPUs to manufacturers of desktop and laptop systems, which include Acer, Asus, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC.

The Arc GPUs will mark a significant shift for Intel as they make the company’s new Xe graphics architecture available in discrete laptop and desktop GPUs. Xe, and previous Intel graphics solutions, have typically been available as integrated options added to the company’s CPUs. While integrated graphics can be capable enough for most people, they often don’t stack up to dedicated, discrete GPUs in certain workloads or in gaming.

Intel talks a big game about Arc as well. The company said that Arc graphics will offer “industry-leading” features, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), which Intel describes as an upscaling technology powered by artificial intelligence. Another benefit to Arc will be support for Intel’s ‘Deep Link‘ technology, which should provide performance and efficiency boosts by allowing Intel CPUs and GPUs to work together.

While it’s good to see Intel’s Arc plans moving forward, The Verge points out that we’re still missing a lot of information. Manufacturers may have their hands on Arc, but there’s no word on when they’ll release computers with Intel GPUs. Further, we don’t know if or when Intel will make discrete Arc GPUs available for people to buy and integrate into their own custom-built rigs. Intel also hasn’t shared any details about specifications or cost.

That being said, Intel also shared at CES 2022 that it will require discrete Arc GPUs as part of its Evo certification program for laptops using Intel 12th Gen Core H-Series chips. With Evo laptops expected to start shipping in the first half of 2022, we may get to see Intel Arc out in the world sooner rather than later.

Source: Intel Via: The Verge